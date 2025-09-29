Tilak Varma performed a salute and made a 'V' gesture with his hands after helping India win the Asia Cup 2025 title, beating Pakistan in the final at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. It was the first time that the Asia Cup witnessed an India vs Pakistan final and it surely lived up to the hype as both teams produced an absolute thriller at the end of which, the Men in Blue emerged victorious, winning the match by five wickets and two balls to spare. Tilak Varma was the star performer for the India National Cricket Team with bat in hand as he steered the Suryakumar Yadav-led side past the finish line. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

The 22-year-old left-hander played a composed knock of 69* off 53 deliveries, which included three fours and four sixes. He smashed Haris Rauf for a crucial six in the last over of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final, which brought down the equation to two runs needed off four balls for India. And Rinku Singh, later on in the over, hit the first ball he faced in the Asia Cup 2025 for a six as the Men in Blue completed a sensational victory. After the winning runs were hit by Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma made a salute gesture and also showed 'V' with his fingers. Tilak Varma Wins Man of the Match Award in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Tilak Varma Shows 'V' Gesture With His Fingers

Tilak Varma Performs Salute Celebration

A diamond forged under pressure 💎 Tilak Varma, you beauty 👌 Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2YH2MZ6zUf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

Another Angle of Tilak Varma's Salute After India's Win

This celebration of Tilak Varma will be remembered for ages.🥶🔥 Just look at the face of Pakistani j0kers🤣#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MY3iNjLcvE — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) September 28, 2025

What Does Tilak Varma's Celebrations Mean?

Tilak Varma was absolutely overjoyed when Rinku Singh struck the winning runs for India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final and his celebrations subsequently caught the eye. Tilak Varma also performed his salute celebration after completing his half-century. Although it can't be said for certain, several fans felt that his salute celebration was for the Indian army. Also his 'V' gesture, could potentially mean victory and the actual meaning behind the same could not be deciphered as well. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Fan Claims Tilak Varma's Salute Was for Indian Armed Forces

Tilak Varma Dedicated His 50 to INDIAN ARMED FORCES 🫡🇮🇳 Salute 🫡 Celebration against Pakistan 🇵🇰#indvspak2025 pic.twitter.com/2dNoRoD10E — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) September 28, 2025

Another Fan With Same Viewpoint

Tilak Verma dedicated his winning knock to our ARMED FORCES 🇮🇳🪖#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/i59KdCOGO1 — ThtKashmiriGuy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) September 28, 2025

Tilak Varma was deservedly named Man of the Match for his 69-run knock, which came under pressure circumstances. The left-hander proved to be the mainstay of the India National Cricket Team's batting order in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final as he held the innings and built partnerships with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) to steer the Men in Blue home after they were reduced to 20/3 at one stage.

