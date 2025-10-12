Fact Check: Smriti Mandhana Flaunting Six-Pack Abs? Here’s the Truth About Viral Picture of India Women’s National Cricket Team Vice-Captain

India women's national cricket team star batter Smriti Mandhana had a brilliant outing with the bat against arch-rivals the Australia women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game on October 12. Mandhana hammered 80 runs off 66 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. During her knock, Mandhana achieved several milestones. She became the first batter to hit 1000 runs in any calendar year in WODIs. The left-handed batter became the quickest and fastest to reach the landmark of 5000 runs in WODIs. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Player To Hit Five Consecutive 50+ Scores Against Australia in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Additionally, the southpaw is the first player to hit five consecutive 50-plus scores against Australia Women in WODI cricket. Amid all this, a picture of the Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has gone viral on social media, where the star cricketer could be seen flaunting her six-pack abs. Below is the viral picture shared by a social media user.

Fake Post Shared by User of Smriti Mandhana Showing Six-Pack Abs

Six pack abs of Smriti Mandhana 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFToTvXcNQ — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) October 11, 2025

Smriti Mandhana Flaunting Six-Pack Abs? Here's Fact Check

No, India Women's batter Smriti Mandhana didn't flaunt her six-pack abs, which was claimed by a social media user. First and foremost, the image of Smriti Mandhana appears to have been generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence), or edited, and the user who shared the post regarding Mandhana flaunting her six-pack abs is totally wrong. Smriti Mandhana is one of the fittest cricketers in women's cricket, and she is also among the most popular Indian cricketers across the world.

Grok AI Fact Checks on Smriti Mandhana Showing Six-Pack Abs

Grok, X's own AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, has also responded to such a claim, stating that Smriti Mandhana's six-pack abs are likely edited or AI-generated. The Grok AI added that none of Mandhana's official accounts have shared such posts and has labelled similar images as fake and isn't verified. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score 1000 WODI Runs In Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Grok AI Fact Check

Upon review, the image claiming to show Smriti Mandhana's six-pack abs is likely edited or AI-generated. Her official accounts have no such posts, and multiple sources, including online discussions, label similar images as fake. She is known for her fitness, but this specific… — Grok (@grok) October 12, 2025

Smriti Mandhana is enjoying a dream run with the bat in Women's ODI cricket. The left-handed batter has amassed 1062 runs in 18 outings with an astounding average of 59.00. The southpaw has smashed four centuries and as many half-centuries.

Fact check

Claim : Smriti Mandhana flauting her Six-Pack Abs Conclusion : The picture is AI-generated or edited. Full of Trash Clean

