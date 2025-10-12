Smriti Mandhana scripted history as she became the first player to slam five consecutive 50-plus scores against the Australia women's national cricket team. The India women's national cricket team vice-captain achieved this historic feat during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 12. Earlier, Mandhana became the first woman batter to hit 1000 or more runs in WODIs in any calendar year. The stylish cricketer also created history by becoming the fastest and youngest to slam 5000 runs in WODI cricket. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Youngest and Fastest To Hit 5000 Runs in WODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Historic Milestone by Smriti Mandhana

