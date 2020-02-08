Fact Check: Tweet Claiming Muslim Woman From Saudi Arabia Married Her Son Are Fake, Know Truth Behind The Viral Picture

Claims Say Saudi Woman Married Son After Husband's Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 8: A tweet has been going viral on social media that claims a Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia married her own son after her husband passed away. The photo is of a mother and son which has been widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and even on WhatsApp. However, there is no truth to this claim as the real story behind the pics was revealed by a twitter user named Mohammed Zubair. He goes by the handle @zoo_bear, busted the fake claims and brought to light the reality behind the Islamophobic tweet. Ghaznavi Missile Test Failed in Pakistan? Fact Check Busts Fake News, Viral Clip is From Russia.

The user said that the Islamophobic tweet is viral on several social media websites including WhatsApp. Zubair busted the fake news and stated that when he did a reverse image search, he found the same photos posted on Facebook on January 31. "This Islamophobic tweet by a fake account has 600 RTs. When I did a reverse image search. I found these pic posted FB page on Jan 31st with an Urdu caption. Translation : Today was my son's Khatam Al Quran (completing the recital/reading of the Quran)", he said.

Here's the Claim:

Inko koi nehin mila aapna beta ki sibaya.Shame,shame,shame. — Premjoy Babu (@PremjoyBabu) February 6, 2020

Fake Claims Busted:

Couldn't find who's posted it first, but when I searched with Keyword Khatam Al Quran (In Urdu), I got many similar pics of kids with their parents or teachers. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ZgGBKtIoMm — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 6, 2020

But these pics are viral in Hindi with a a disgusting claim that a 'Saudi Woman got married to his son after her husband passed away'. These pics are viral on Facebook and Whatsapp. Interestingly, these tweets are shared by several fake account who regularly praise Modi. pic.twitter.com/XXwa6ghnh6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 6, 2020

The Twitter user further added that the image was uploaded with a caption in Urdu which stated that the picture of the Muslim woman and her son was when the young boy had completed the recital of the Quran.

