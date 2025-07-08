Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 4-YO Daughter Vamika Look More Like Her Mother? Here’s the Truth Behind Power Couple’s Viral Family Picture

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are hailed as one of the power couples of the entertainment and sports industries. The duo, who got married in 2017, are proof to fans that fairytale romance still exists. The couple welcomed their little princess, Vamika, in 2021. Their family was complete with the arrival of their baby boy, Akaay, in 2024. Ever since their babies' birth, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very protective of their kids and have prohibited paparazzi from clicking their pictures. They also do not share any photos of their little ones on social media. To keep their children away from the limelight and also find privacy for themselves, the couple shifted to London. 'I Play Make Up With Him...' Anushka Sharma Shares Vamika's Cute Note for Father Virat Kohli on Occasion of Father's Day 2025 (See Post).

However, unfortunately, privacy in today’s times for celebrities has become a joke. A family photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Vamika is being widely circulated online. But there is something fishy about the picture. Let's find out!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Viral Photo With Daughter Vamika

In a photo that's widely being circulated online, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika can be seen cutely posing for an awwdorable family picture. While at first glance everything about the photo seems perfect, it's actually extremely rare to find a picture of Vamika with her face fully visible. But if you look closely, you'll notice how Vamika looks exactly like her mom, Anushka. The resemblance is so strong, it almost seems unreal or AI-generated. As long as we remember, the four-year-old looked more like her father and the photos from the stadium during Virat's matches are proof.

Anushka Sharm and Virat Kohli’s Alleged Photo With Daughter Vamika Kohli Goes Viral

Netizens React to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Vamika’s Alleged Family Picture

While Vamika looked cute as a button in a pink frock in the viral picture, several netizens found something suspicious about it. Many pointed out that her sitting posture appeared odd, and some even felt that her striking resemblance to Anushka Sharma didn’t seem convincing. They called it fake and AI-generated. A user wrote, "I think its fake. Who will sit like that?" while another user commented, "Editing hai, Virat ke jaise dikhti hai." (It's editing, she looks like Virat).

Netizens Raise Doubts Over Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Vamika’s Viral Picture

Here’s Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Viral Picture With Daughter Vamika Is Fake

We closely examined the photo and found several inconsistencies. Let's list those observations. First, Vamika, who turned 4 in January 2025, appears much older in the picture. Second, Vamika's right leg seems to be passing through Virat Kohli's neck, popping out right between his chest area, something that's very easy to spot. Third, the alleged family photo shows Vamika resembling her mother a lot, which actually isn't the case. Previously leaked pictures of the baby showed her resembling Virat more than her mother. These anomalies raise suspicion that the photo might be fake and AI-generated.

A Picture of Vamika Kohli With Her Mom Anushka Sharma From 2022

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have issued a statement after their daughter Vamika's face was revealed for the first time yesterday during India Vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) match in Cape Town. Check out the statement here:@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #bollywood pic.twitter.com/DsD0dySWaa — Absolute India News (@AbsoluteIndNews) January 24, 2022

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma took a step back from acting since her last film Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Virat Kohli, one of the greatest to ever play cricket announced his retirement from test format on May 12, 2025.

Fact check

Claim : Viral post on social media claims Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli looks like her mother with an alleged family picture. Conclusion : No, the viral family picture of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika Kohli shared online is fake! Upon close examination, we found several anomalies in the image clearly hinting that it is fake and AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

