Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here's the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral

Has Chris Gayle scored 200 runs in just 90 balls during WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends)? Chris Gayle is known as arguably one of the most destructive batters to have played the game of cricket. Affectionately known as the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle single-handedly demolished bowling attacks on his day and he set a number of records which are unbroken to date. Recently, a scorecard has been doing the rounds, suggesting that Chris Gayle has smashed 200 runs off only 90 balls and in this article, we shall have a fact check of the scorecard and a look into the truth. Fact Check: Old Pics of Ajay Devgn Having A Chat With Shahid Afridi Shared As Recent Ones After IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Gets Canceled.

Cricket fans would be well aware of the fact that the WCL 2025 is on, and the second edition of the T20 tournament is being held in England. The WCL brings together some of the best to have played the game and provides an opportunity for fans to take a trip down memory lane and witness these greats once again in action. Chris Gayle is part of the West Indies Champions squad and the claim that he scored 200 runs in 90 balls have come from their match against the South Africa Champions. West Indies started their WCL 2025 campaign against the AB de Villiers-led South Africa Champions and the viral scorecard has come up with the misleading claim of Chris Gayle hitting 200 runs off 90 balls. What's more is that the fake scorecard has suggested that South Africa Champions batted first and scored 256/6 and Chris Gayle's 90-ball 200, along with Chadwick Walton's last-ball six, won West Indies Champions the match. Fact Check: Has Azam Khan Lost 69 Kgs in 2 Months? Old Pic of Pakistan Cricketer Shared As Recent.

Fake Scorecard Suggesting Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls

Another Such Video With Misleading Claim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Ankodiya (@its_rajesh_empire1993)

Here's The Truth Behind Chris Gayle's Performance at WCL 2025

As one could have guessed or understood so far, the claim of Chris Gayle scoring 200 runs in 90 balls is totally false and there's absolutely no amount of truth to that! The scorecard, which suggests the same, is misleading as well, despite the video being of a West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions match. Here's the truth, however. West Indies Champions did face South Africa Champions in WCL 2025 and unlike the video, this game was a low-scoring and shortened one due to rain at Edgbaston. Chris Gayle, who opened the innings alongside Dwayne Smith, scored just two runs before being dismissed by Hardus Viljoen. The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions was won by the latter, that too via a bowl-out after the scores by both teams were tied at Edgbaston. Fact Check: Did Shahid Afridi Post Anti-India Instagram Story After Unblocking of Pakistan Social Media Accounts? Here's The Truth.

In West Indies Champions' second match of WCL 2025, which was against Eoin Morgan's West Indies Champions, Chris Gayle scored 21 runs off 19 balls. While the scorecard is fake, which can be clearly understood by looking at the text 'South Africa Champion vs West Indies Champion' right below, the video footage of Chris Gayle being in action is authentic. The video is from WCL 2024, where the West Indies Champions took on the South Africa Champions. Chris Gayle, in that match, had scored 70 runs off 40 deliveries and helped his side come out victorious by six wickets. Another way it could be deciphered that the video of Chris Gayle in action is not from WCL 2025 is the jersey. The West Indies Champions, in WCL 2025, are wearing a special jersey embellished with real 18k gold. Interestingly, the record of the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket is Chris Gayle, who had struck an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls for RCB in an IPL match against the now-defunct team Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Fact check

Claim : Chris Gayle scored 200 runs in 90 balls in WCL 2025 Conclusion : Fake. Chris Gayle has not scored 200 runs in 90 balls in WCL 2025. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 10:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).