New Delhi, August 20: A report has claimed the Centre is planning to privatise all government schools across India. The report, which was apparently published in a Hindi newspaper, stated the Modi government wants privatisation of all government in the country. The report has gone viral on social media platforms with people circulating a screenshot of the newspaper's clipping. The government on Thursday, however, rejected this report. Fact Check: Viral Advertisement Claiming Centre is Giving Tractors to Farmers in Half Price Under PM Kisan Tractor Scheme is Fake.

After the report on the privatisation of government schools went viral, PIB Fact Check issued a clarification dismissing it. "According to some media reports, it is being claimed that government schools will be privatized throughout the country. This claim is bogus, no such decision has been taken by the government regarding the privatization of government schools," PIB Fact Check tweeted with #FakeNews. New Taxpayers Charter of India Document Shared on Social Media Is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Government Rejects Report Claiming Privatisation of Govt Schools:

The Modi government recently introduced the New Education Policy under which several changes will be made in the education system. Critics say the NEP will open doors for the privatisation of education.

"This is a National Exclusion Policy, not an education policy. The NEP 2020 is a blueprint for privatisation of education and ideological takeover by the right-wing. Education will be used to disempower people further," Nandita Narain, associate professor at St Stephen’s College, was quoted as saying.

