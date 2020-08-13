New Taxpayers Charter of India Document Shared on Social Media Is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, August 13: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new tax reforms- faceless tax assessment, taxpayers' charter on Thursday, a fake document of the new Taxpayers' Charter of India went viral on social media. The fake document stated that it is a part of the new reform that were announced by the Prime Minister during the launch of 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Platform' today, but that is not true. The fake document is a Taxpayers' charter of a foreign country.

The claim states: 'A document is being shared on Social Media as the new #TaxPayersCharter of India'. Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the document, which was title the 'Taxpayers' Charter of India' by Ministry of Finance, is fake. "The claim is Fake. The document is the Taxpayers' charter of a foreign country and not of India", PIB stated. What is a Taxpayers Charter? PM Narendra Modi Launches New Reform to be in Effect From Today.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB India:

Claim: A document is being shared on Social Media as the new #TaxPayersCharter of India#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake.The document is the Taxpayers' charter of a foreign country and not of #India. pic.twitter.com/kbxPTpVnze — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 13, 2020

The taxpayers' charter and faceless assessment are the next phases of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers as the government looks to rebuild the pandemic-hit economy. The faceless assessment that does not require the taxpayer to visit any office or meet any official, and taxpayers'' charter will be implemented from Thursday, the faceless appeal will come into force from September 25.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister launched the 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest Platform' through video conferencing. During the launch, he said the taxpayer base at just 1.5 crore in India is very low and urged those who owe taxes to come forward and honestly pay their dues and contribute to nation-building. The Prime Minister unveiled faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment.

Fact check

Claim : A document is being shared on Social Media as the new Taxpayers Charter of India Conclusion : A fact check by PIB reveals that the claim is fake. The document is the Taxpayers' charter of a foreign country and not of India. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).