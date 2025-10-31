Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer’s 'Explosive' Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘KindomUnveil’

Mumbai, October 31: Has India really pulled 500 billion pounds in investments from the economy of the United Kingdom? The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has categorically termed the claim made in a video by a YouTube channel called "KindomUnveil" as fake. The YouTube channel falsely claimed that the move had come after UK PM Keir Starmer’s "explosive" comments on Kashmir and colonial reparations.

"India has pulled 500 billion in investments from the British economy in the most devastating financial blow to hit the UK this century. Within hours, Prime Minister Starmer was caught begging for mercy in a humiliating late-night call to Prime Minister Modi. Financial markets across London have plunged into chaos. The Bank of England has called an emergency," the subtitles on the fake YouTube video read. Is Video Showing PM Modi Ordering LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to His 'Friend' Gautam Adani Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

Fact Check: No, India Has Not Pulled 500 Billion Pound From the UK Economy

🚨The thumbnail and title of a #YouTube video by the channel ‘KindomUnveil’ claims that India has pulled £500 billion from the UK economy.#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #fake ✅The Government of India has taken NO such decision! 🔎Always VERIFY information through official… pic.twitter.com/RSSZ59fpPI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 31, 2025

However, in a sharp rebuttal, PIB Fact Check said the claim made in the video is fake and India has not taken such a decision. "The thumbnail and title of a #YouTube video by the channel ‘KindomUnveil’ claims that India has pulled £500 billion from the UK economy. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #fake. The Government of India has taken NO such decision!" the agency wrote on X. Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

The fact-checking agency urged users to report such fake content. "Always VERIFY information through official sources! If you come across such content, please report it immediately:📲 +91 8799711259 📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in," the PIB added.

