Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

New Delhi, October 30: A video is being widely circulated on social media, allegedly showing an Indian Army soldier criticising the central government for neglecting the welfare of troops posted along the border. In the video, the man introduces himself as Ramesh Kumar and claims to have been serving at the border for the past nine months. He alleges that soldiers are not being provided with proper food or medicines and that his repeated requests for leave have been ignored despite his parents being old and his wife being ill. The man emotionally adds that he even attempted suicide due to the circumstances and threatens to flee if not granted leave.

Several social media users and Pakistani propaganda handles shared the clip, using it to question India’s treatment of its armed forces and portray discontent within the Army. The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage and confusion among viewers who believed the individual to be an Indian soldier speaking out against the government. Did RBI Issue New Rules for Exchanging Old Discontinued INR 500 and INR 1000 Banknotes? PIB Fact Check Debunks News Article Spreading Fake News.

You thought Ravana was the OG impersonator❓🎭 Wait till you see Pakistani propaganda accounts‼️ Some Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video on social media that allegedly shows an Indian Army soldier criticizing the central government over poor arrangements for… pic.twitter.com/K90RTTetED — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that the claims are false. The individual seen in the viral video is not a member of the Indian Army. Authorities clarified that the video is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and create distrust among citizens and the armed forces. Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The PIB urged users to avoid sharing unverified videos and rely only on official sources for information related to national security or the defence forces. It reiterated that such malicious propaganda attempts by Pakistani accounts are often used to mislead the public and harm India’s image. Citizens are advised to remain alert and report suspicious content instead of amplifying false narratives online.

