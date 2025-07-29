Mumbai, July 29: Investors and traders who are looking forward to August 2025 should be aware of the trading holidays for the coming month. According to the official trading holidays calendar 2025 shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock market will remain closed for two days in August 2025. The share market will remain shut for trading on August 15 and August 27. Wonder why? Scroll below to know more.

The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on August 15 (Friday) on account of Independence Day 2025 and on August 27 (Wednesday) for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In addition to the above trading holidays, the NSE and BSE will also remain closed for a total of 10 days in the month of August. These include all Saturdays and Sundays. Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Stock Market Holidays for 2025

Stock Market To Remain Closed for 12 Days in August 2025

According to the stock market holiday calendar for 2025, both exchanges will remain closed on August 15 and August 27, for Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi festival, respectively. In addition to these two designated trading holidays, the Indian stock market will stay shut for trading on August 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. These include five Saturdays and five Sundays.

It must be noted that the ten days when the stock market will be closed in August 2025 are due to weekend holidays. The next official trading holiday of 2025 will be on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti. This will be followed by the trading holidays on October 21 for Diwali-Laxmi Pujan, October 22 for Diwali-Balipratipada, and November 5 for Gurunanak Jayanti. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

The last official trading holiday for 2025 is Christmas, December 25. In addition to the share market, banks will remain closed for 15 days in the coming month.

