New Delhi, October 29: A message claiming that the central government is providing free tablets to students is going viral on WhatsApp. The viral message on WhatsApp contains a link and asks readers to register to get a free tablet from the government. Since the post is widely circulated, the government, through its fact-checking department, issued a clarification on Thursday. Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

"Many students don't have proper facilities like smartphones or laptops to take online classes and exams. So government is providing free tablets to all the students. So that students can complete their education with the help of online classes (sic)," this is claimed in the viral message. Debunking the fake news, PIB Fact Check issued a clarification.

"This claim is fake. Govt. has not made any such announcement. It is an act of miscreants and citizens should refrain from engaging with such fraudulent websites," PIB Fact Check said in a tweet. PIB Fact Check is a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies.

Is Government Providing Free Tablets to Students? Here's The Truth

A viral WhatsApp forward claims that the Government is providing free Tablets to all the students.#PIBFactcheck: This claim is fake. Govt. has not made any such announcement. It is an act of miscreants and citizens should refrain from engaging with such fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/BqqBXEszqy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 29, 2020

Recently, PIB Fact Check debunked the fake news that the Centre is providing free internet to students. LatestLY advises its readers to be cautious while sharing content from WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).