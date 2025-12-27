New Delhi, December 27: Bank branches across India remain closed today, Saturday, December 27, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, a mandatory non-working day for all scheduled banks under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms. As per standard banking rules, banks do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from Sundays and notified holidays.

The closure follows selective bank holidays observed on Friday, December 26, in a few cities due to region-specific observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act. With Sunday, December 28, also being a weekly holiday, customers in some regions are witnessing a three-day banking break, making it important to plan branch-related work in advance.

Why Banks Are Closed on December 27

December 27 falls on the fourth Saturday, when all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks remain shut nationwide. This rule applies uniformly across all states and cities, regardless of local festivals or regional holidays.

Apart from weekly closures, December 2025 has one of the highest numbers of bank holidays in the year. According to the RBI holiday calendar for FY 2025–26, there are 18 scheduled bank holidays in December, along with four additional official holidays depending on state-specific observances.

City-Wise Bank Status This Weekend

On Friday, December 26, banks were closed in select cities such as Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong, while remaining operational in most other locations. However, on Saturday, December 27, bank branches are closed across all cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, and Jaipur, due to the fourth Saturday rule.

Kohima observes closures on both December 26 and 27 due to Christmas, while other cities experienced normal operations on Friday before today’s nationwide shutdown.

What Services Are Still Available Today

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access essential banking services through digital and self-service platforms, including:

Online and mobile banking for fund transfers and bill payments

NEFT and RTGS services (as per operational windows)

ATM withdrawals and debit or credit card transactions

Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account services

Customers are advised to schedule branch visits and cash-dependent transactions keeping the extended weekend closure in mind.

