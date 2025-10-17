Did a Massive Soybean Grain Bin Elevator Collapse in Iroquois County of Illinois? Viral Video of Grain Silo Collapsing Is Real

Martinton, October 17: Did a massive grain bin elevator collapse in Iroquois County of Illinois, causing a power outage but no injuries? A viral video circulating on social media shows people running away as a concrete grain bin filled with soybeans collapses, creating a large dust cloud. The incident allegedly occurred in Martinton, Illinois, about 65 miles south of Chicago.

Users claimed that the grain silo's fall damaged power lines and led to a complete outage in the area. The clip, shared widely on October 16, has sparked widespread curiosity about the authenticity of the event and whether anyone was hurt.

Massive Grain Bin Filled With Soybeans Collapses in Iroquois County, Illinois

A grain bin elevator collapsed in Martinton, Illinois, on Wednesday, according to the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency. Officials confirmed that the entire power line structure will need to be rebuilt following the incident. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/NFv3t6Dk2B — Grayson (@Grays4578) October 16, 2025

Fact Check: Viral Video of Grain Bin Collapse in Martinton, Illinois Is True

According to a report by USA Today, the claim is true. A concrete grain silo filled with soybeans collapsed in Martinton, Iroquois County, Illinois, on Wednesday, October 15. The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) confirmed in a press release that while the collapse destroyed nearby power poles and lines, no injuries were reported. The silo, built in 1972 and filled with approximately 30,000 bushels of soybeans, showed signs of structural failure before the incident. Did the Presidents of Haiti, Tanzania and Zambia Die After Rejecting COVID-19 Vaccine? Fact Check Reveals Viral Claim Is Baseless.

Iroquois County Grain Bin Collapse Caught on Camera

A grain bin filled with soybeans collapsed in Iroquois County, Illinois, taking out power lines but causing no injuries. pic.twitter.com/LkztoqI5r9 — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) October 16, 2025

Iroquois County EMA Confirms Soybean Grain Silo Collapse in Martinton

Quick action by local first responders helped evacuate workers from the area moments before the collapse occurred. The release stated that at around 12:52 PM, the silo crumbled, hitting the power infrastructure and cutting electricity to the entire village. Martinton Fire Chief Jeff Meyer credited an alert ambulance crew with spotting the early warning signs, preventing potential fatalities.

Cleanup efforts continued overnight, with Ameren crews working to restore power by Thursday morning. The USA Today report and local EMA confirmed the viral video accurately depicts the October 15 incident in Martinton, Illinois.

Claim : A video circulating on social media claims that a grain bin elevator collapsed in Martinton of Iroquois County, Illinois, damaging power lines but causing no injuries. Conclusion : The claim is true. The Iroquois County EMA confirmed the incident, stating that a soybean-filled grain silo collapsed on October 15, 2025, in Martinton, Illinois, but no one was injured. Full of Trash Clean

