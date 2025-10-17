Has ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Signed a Deal With Condom Brand? Insensitive Satire Post Goes Viral After Controversy Over Child Contestant’s Behaviour on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

Mumbai, October 17: Ishit Bhatt, the 10-year-old who appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, has become the talk of the town with netizens trolling the child for his seemingly "rude" and overconfident behaviour in front of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. Social media users called out Ishit Bhatt for being "spoiled" and "pampered" after the episode of KBC 17 showed him asking Amitabh Bachchan to skip explanations and move directly to the next question. Now, it is allegedly reported that Ishit Bhatt has signed a deal with a condom brand. It is also claimed that the condom brand which signed the "KBC17" kid has launched a campaign called "Think Twice".

According to reports and social media posts, the "Think Twice" campaign is aimed at thinking again before conceiving. It is alleged that the campaign aims to address the need for responsible parenting. "Think Twice" campaign also urges potential parents to reconsider their decisions before bringing another "Ishit Bhatt" into the world. A post on Instagram claims that the condom brand's advertisement features Ishit Bhatt in a satirical role, highlighting the importance of raising children with respect and discipline. While the news appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. ‘An Adult Insulted Legends Few Days Ago’: Rajiv Adatia Indirectly SLAMS Orry While Reacting to Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt, Urges Everyone Not To Be Harsh on the Child (View Posts).

Did a Condom Brand Sign Ishit Bhatt and Launched 'Think Twice' Campaign? Know Truth As Satire Post Goes Viral

A fact-check of the viral video and Instagram post revealed that the alleged claim was an insensitive satire post on Instagram and not true, as it is being claimed. A page on Instagram called "Indian Meme Boy" said that the post is meant for satire. "This post is satire, it's just for fun purpose," the caption read. The "Indian Meme Boy" also shared a picture of Ishit Bhatt with the overlay caption reading "Condom Brands Collaborates With Ishit Bhatt To Make Parents Think Twice".

However, the overlay caption further said that "It will be the best condom ad ever", thereby suggesting that the alleged news is false and was created for satire. Reacting to the viral satire claim of a condom brand signing Ishit Bhatt, one user said, "Best Collab in history", while another user wrote, "Use it and Save Your Reputation". A third user spoke in favour of Bhatt and said, "It's not a kids problem it's about parenting, stop hating the kid it's his learning and growing stage." What Is Six Pocket Syndrome? Understanding the Suspected Reason Behind 10-Year-Old Ishit Bhatt’s ‘Rude’ Behaviour on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’.

Hence, the alleged claim that a condom brand signed Ishit Bhatt, who appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, is fake news. As revealed by fact-check, the news about the viral KBC kid collaborating with a condom brand is a satire post which is going viral on social media and is believed to be genuine news by many users. In the end, it can be concluded that Ishit Bhatt has not been signed by any condom brand, and the viral post was meant for satire.

Claim : A condom brand signed Ishit Bhatt, who appeared on KBC 17 and launched a campaign called "Think Twice". Conclusion : The alleged claim is false. The viral news about the KBC kid collaborating with a condom brand is a satire post which is going viral on social media. Full of Trash Clean

