Several online advertisements and announcements claim to offer registration and booking services for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) 2026. The claim is misleading. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an official warning stating that fake announcements and advertisements related to the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra are circulating online. The ministry has clarified that only the official Kailash Manasarovar Yatra portal is authorized for information and registration.

The clarification was shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who cautioned pilgrims against falling for fraudulent websites, advertisements and social media posts claiming to facilitate registration for the pilgrimage. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Dates, Application Process, Routes, Fees and Key Details.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated: "It has been noticed that fake announcements and advertisements for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organized by MEA are circulating online. Beware of such announcements and advertisements."

The ministry further emphasized that the official Kailash Manasarovar Yatra website operated by the Government of India is the only genuine portal for registration and information related to the pilgrimage.

Viral Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Registration Ads Are Fake

Caution to Yatris. It has been noticed that fake announcements and advertisements for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organized by MEA are circulating online. Beware of such announcements and advertisements.https://t.co/oXblvkSb9r is the only genuine portal for KMY organized by… pic.twitter.com/ZUIz5WOmk8 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2026

The warning comes at a time when preparations for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 are underway. On June 12, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita presided over the flagging-off ceremony of the inaugural batch of pilgrims at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the first batch of yatris will travel via the Nathu La route and begin their onward journey from Delhi on June 15. During the ceremony, the minister congratulated the selected pilgrims and highlighted arrangements made by the government, including accommodation at newly inaugurated acclimatization centres to facilitate a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience. Badrinath Yatra 2026 Travel Guide: Routes by Road, Rail and Air Explained.

The launch of the first official batch has also created an opportunity for scammers to circulate fake registration advertisements targeting aspiring pilgrims. Authorities have urged citizens to verify information carefully and avoid making payments through unofficial websites or intermediaries.

Claims and advertisements promoting Kailash Manasarovar Yatra registrations through unofficial channels are fake. The MEA has confirmed that only the official government portal for the yatra should be used for registration and updates. Pilgrims are advised to remain vigilant and verify all information through official government sources before sharing personal details or making payments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Randhir Jaiswal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Online advertisements and announcements offering registration for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 are genuine and linked to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Conclusion : False. The MEA has warned that fake Kailash Manasarovar Yatra advertisements are circulating online. The ministry says only the official KMY portal is valid for registration and information. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).