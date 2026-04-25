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Travel INDIA Badrinath Yatra 2026 Travel Guide: Routes by Road, Rail and Air Explained The Badrinath Yatra 2026 is officially underway following the April 23 opening. With over 1.7 million registrations, pilgrims can reach the shrine via Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport, Rishikesh railhead, or the improved All-Weather Road. Helicopter services from Sahastradhara offer rapid access, though mandatory registration remains a prerequisite. Read in

हिंदी

The portals of the Badrinath Temple officially opened to devotees on April 23, 2026, marking the beginning of the peak pilgrimage season in the Garhwal Himalayas. Situated at an altitude of 3,133 meters, the shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu is one of the most revered sites of the Chota Char Dham circuit. With over 1.7 million pilgrims already registered for the 2026 season, local authorities have streamlined transport and registration protocols to manage the expected record-breaking influx.

Reaching Badrinath by Road

The most common way to reach Badrinath is by road, typically starting from the gateway cities of Haridwar (320 km) or Rishikesh (297 km).

The journey usually spans two days to allow for safe mountain driving and acclimatization. A standard itinerary involves an overnight stop in Joshimath, the last major town before the final 45 km ascent to the temple. Travelers can opt for:

State Transport (UTC) Buses: Regular services operate from Haridwar and Rishikesh early in the morning.

Private Taxis: Available for hire from Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun.

Shared Jeeps: A cost-effective local favorite, frequenting the route from Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.

While the All-Weather Road project has significantly improved connectivity, travelers are advised to check weather reports during the monsoon months (July–August) when landslides can cause temporary delays. How To Register for Char Dham Yatra 2026?

Access by Air and Helicopter Services

For those looking to save time or avoid the long winding roads, air travel is the fastest option.

Commercial Flights: The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport (DED) in Dehradun, approximately 311 km away. From Dehradun, pilgrims can continue by road or helicopter.

Helicopter Services: Several private operators provide "Same-Day" and "1-Night/2-Day" packages from the Sahastradhara Helipad in Dehradun. Flight Time: Approximately 50–60 minutes. Cost: 2026 prices range between INR 90,000 and INR 1,05,000 per person, often including VIP darshan and local transfers. Note: All helicopter bookings now require a pre-registered Yatra ID.



Rail Connectivity and Future Projects

Currently, the nearest functional railway stations are Haridwar Junction and Rishikesh. These stations are well-connected to major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Char Dham Yatra 2026 Online Registration: Pilgrims to Pay Registration Fee Amid Rising Fake Bookings.

The ambitious Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Project is currently under construction. As of April 2026, over 99 km of the main tunnels have been completed. While the full line is slated for completion by 2028, the rail link currently serves as a vital logistics hub for the region, and pilgrims must still transition to road transport from the current railheads.

Essential Travel Requirements for 2026

The Uttarakhand government has made mandatory registration a prerequisite for all pilgrims. Visitors must register through the official portal (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) or via the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app to receive a unique QR-coded Yatra Pass.

Quick Travel Tips

Acclimatization: Due to the high altitude, visitors are encouraged to spend a night at a mid-altitude point like Pipalkoti or Joshimath.

Clothing: Even in May and June, temperatures at Badrinath can dip to 7°C; heavy woolens are essential.

Medical Check: Pilgrims with respiratory or cardiac conditions should undergo a medical screening before starting the ascent.

The temple portals are expected to remain open until mid-November 2026, providing a nearly seven-month window for devotees to complete their journey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).