Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Dates, Application Process, Routes, Fees and Key Details

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The annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to be held between June and August 2026, with the application verification process currently underway. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that yatris will be selected through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced process.

This year’s yatra marks the second consecutive edition after its suspension in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the Galwan Valley clash. The resumption of the pilgrimage reflects gradual normalization of cross-border travel and renewed interest among devotees.

Yatra Schedule, Batches and Routes

A total of 20 batches will undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, with each batch consisting of 50 pilgrims. The journey will take place through two main routes:

Lipulekh Pass route via Uttarakhand

Nathu La Pass route via Sikkim

Each batch will include liaison officers, support staff, and a medical officer from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to ensure safety during the high-altitude trek. Badrinath Yatra 2026 Travel Guide: Routes by Road, Rail and Air Explained.

Application Process and Last Date

Applicants can register on the official portal kmy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 is May 19.

The selection process involves:

Online application submission

Computerized draw of lots

Intimation to selected yatris

Fee payment and confirmation

Yatra Fees and Required Documents

The registration fee for both routes has been fixed at INR 5000. Selected yatris must carry essential documents such as:

Valid Indian passport with at least six months validity

Photocopy of passport

Six passport-size photographs

Indemnity bond on stamp paper

Emergency evacuation undertaking

Consent declaration for unforeseen circumstances

Religious Significance of Kailash Mansarovar

Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake hold deep spiritual importance across religions. Hindus believe Mount Kailash is the abode of Lord Shiva, while Buddhists regard it as Mount Meru, the cosmic center. Jains associate the region with the liberation of Rishabdeva, and followers of Bon also revere the site. Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Starts: How To Register and Other Details.

Climbing Mount Kailash is prohibited to preserve its sanctity and respect religious sentiments.

Why Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Matters

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages, involving a challenging high-altitude journey of nearly 24 days. Its continuation in 2026 not only offers devotees a spiritual opportunity but also reflects improving coordination and connectivity in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).