LPG Cylinder Price to Be Changed Daily or Weekly by Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, December 30: A viral news is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that oil companies in India are considering changing the prices of LPG gas cylinders on a daily or weekly basis. The misleading news about the change in cooking gas LPG prices has triggered panic among people. The claim states: 'In some media reports, it is being claimed that oil companies are now considering changing the prices of gas cylinders daily or weekly'. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

Dismissing the rumour, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the claims in the news report are totally fake and baseless. The PIB issued a clarification on the same saying that the government of India has not announced any change in the prices of LPG cylinders. On December 16, the LPG price was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second hike in rate this month following firming of international prices. With the hike, non-subsidised LPG price was increased to Rs 694 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 644 earlier, according to a price notification of state fuel marketing companies.

दावा : कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में दावा किया जा रहा है कि तेल कंपनियां अब गैस सिलेंडर के दामों में प्रतिदिन या साप्ताहिक तौर पर बदलाव करने का विचार कर रही हैं।#PIBFactCheck : यह दावा गलत है। भारत सरकार ने एलपीजी सिलेंडर के दामों में परिवर्तन संबंधी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/paPELbEXoV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 29, 2020

Fake news have been spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In order to stop the spread of such misinformation, the government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Claim : In some media reports, it is being claimed that oil companies are now considering changing the prices of gas cylinders daily or weekly. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is false. Government of India has not announced any change in the prices of LPG cylinders. Full of Trash Clean

