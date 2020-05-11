Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News

File image of central government employees (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 11: The government on Monday clarified that no proposal to cut salaries of its employees is under consideration. The clarification came after a news channel ran a report saying central government employees are likely to face a 30 percent reduction in salary. "Grade D and contractual staff will be exempted from pay cut," the news channel claimed. Consequently, the Finance Ministry, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and the FIB Fact Check debunked the "fake news".

"There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever (sic)," read a tweet by the Ministry of Finance. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, also tweeted, saying no pay cut is being considered. LTC, OTA, Medical Allowance of Central Government Employees to be Stopped Due to Coronavirus Pandemic? PIB Fact Check Terms Report Suggesting Allowance Cut Fake News.

"Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees," Singh tweeted. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

Clarification on Report Suggesting Pay Cut For Central Govt Employees:

There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 11, 2020

Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees.@DoPTGoI — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 11, 2020

Earlier, a report had claimed that the government was mulling suspension of allowance payment of central government employees. "Central government employees will not get LTC, OTA, medical allowance and leave encashment for three months," the reported had said. The government had dismissed the report. "The government has no such proposal. The report is false and baseless," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check.