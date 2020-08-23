MCC Allotment Letter Claiming Students Are Allotted Seats on Basis of Choices and Merit Is Fake! PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth

New Delhi, August 23: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms regarding an allotment letter purportedly issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stating that students are allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software. The fake claim also states that the software can be downloaded only by successful candidates. The claim states: 'An allotment letter purportedly issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is doing the rounds of social media'.

Dismissing the claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the MCC has not issued any such allotment letter and urged students not to forward such fake information. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) also issued a clarification saying that no such letter has been issued by the MCC. It has come to the notice of MCC and MoHFW that a fake Allotment letter is being circulated on social media platforms. Railway Ministry Not to Pay Salaries to Rail Employees in 2020–21 Due to Financial Crunch? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: An allotment letter purportedly issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is doing the rounds of social media.#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. MCC has not issued any such allotment letter. Do not forward the same Read: https://t.co/cT3zAu22c4 pic.twitter.com/4f2wegtWpq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2020

"Students/ candidates are advised not to take cognizance of this Letter and also not to forward or share this letter to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in any such malicious activity", the statement by MCC stated.

