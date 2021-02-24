Ministry of Labour Is Giving Rs 1,20,000 to Employees Who Worked Between 1990 to 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, February 24: A viral post from a fake website is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Ministry of Labour is giving Rs 1,20,000 to its employees. The fake website also claims that people who have worked in the Ministry of Labour and Employment between 1990 to 2021 can avail this benefit. The claim states: "A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving Rs 1,20,000 to employees who have worked between 1990 to 2021".

Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the website, which claimed that the government employees who worked under the Ministry of Labour and Employment from 1990 to 2021 would get Rs 1,20,000, wake completely baseless and misleading. The PIB urged people of the country to be aware of such fraudulent websites. "This claim is Fake. There is no such announcement by the Labour Ministry", it said. Fake Message of New COVID-19 Guidelines by ICMR Goes Viral on Social Media, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving Rs 1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry. Beware of such fraudulent websites! pic.twitter.com/Yox1Ko4V4z — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 24, 2021

Amid the rising instances of circulation of fake news, the government has time and again warned people against such misleading information. People have been warned against such rumours that surface on social media attributing to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

Claim : A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving Rs 1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021 Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the claim is fake and there is no such announcement by the Labour Ministry. Full of Trash Clean

