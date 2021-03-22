NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Released by National Testing Agency? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, March 22: Several social media posts are doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam pattern of NEET 2021. The fake news, that is being shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp has triggered panic and confusion among students and parents. The claim states: "Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media".

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the exam paper pattern is fake. It added saying that post going viral is misleading and baseless and is not released by NTA. "This exam pattern is 'Fake' and not released by NTA". The fact check also alerted aspirants not to fall a prey to such fake information and visit the NTA's official website: https://nta.ac.in. Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

#FakeAlert Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media#PIBFactCheck: This exam pattern is #Fake & not released by NTA. For updates, visit the NTA's official website: https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/zLz8Aw7CcF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2021

Several such fake information is being shared on social media platforms, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in India. The government has time and again urged people to be careful about such news and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification. The officials have also asked the aspirants to visit the official websites for any update or announcements.

Fact check

Claim : Several posts claiming that NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media. Conclusion : This exam pattern is Fake & not released by NTA. Full of Trash Clean

