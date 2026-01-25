‘Skinwalker’ Spotted Near Gateway of India in Mumbai? Fact Check Reveals Viral Instagram Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, January 25: A creepy video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing a "skinwalker" or "shapeshifter" near Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. In the video, a man wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans can be seen transforming into a dog as other canines bark at him near the historic Gateway of India.

Since the video has surfaced on social media, many are sharing the video, believing it to be true. Late at night near the Gateway of India, CCTV footage allegedly showed a man casually walking when stray dogs began barking like they’d seen unpaid rent. Suddenly, the man started twitching, crouching, and doing movements no yoga class teaches. In seconds, he appeared to morph into a dog and sprint away with the pack, tail-first confidence unlocked. Locals debated all night: skinwalker, black magic, or just Mumbai’s pressure finally getting to someone? The dogs refused to comment. Authorities blamed “lighting issues,” the caption on the video read. Did a Fire-Breathing ‘Dragon’ Enter a House in Chambal? Viral Video is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

‘Skinwalker’ Spotted Near Gateway of India in Mumbai?

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aikalaakari)

The video was shared on Instagram by an AI filmmaker and VX artist identified as Rahul Nanda. The video has so far received nearly 1 crore likes and 1,200 comments. It has also been shared for a record 58 thousand times.

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. "Of course this is AI generated, but imagine if this really happened," Nanda said. A close look at Rahul Nanda's Instagram profile revealed that the AI filmmaker is known for making AI-based reels. As per his bio, Nanda has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram, with his AI videos garnering over two and a half billion views so far. More importantly, no credible news reports or the Mumbai Police have confirmed the sighting of a crocodile at the Gateway of India. Did Sarbananda Sonowal Write Letter to BJP President Regarding ‘Serious Ground Situation’ in Assam and Need for Course Correction Before Assembly Elections 2026? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

A few days ago, Rahul Nanda shared another AI video, which showed an Alien-like creature at the Gateway of India. It is worth noting that Nanda's Instagram profile is filled with numerous AI-generated videos created by him using AI tools. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a crocodile being spotted at the iconic monument in Mumbai is not a real clip but an AI-generated video. It's unclear if Rahul Nanda made the video to spread fake news or for fun.

Fact check

Claim : "skinwalker" or "shapeshifter" spotted near Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. Conclusion : The video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

