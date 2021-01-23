Thousands of Muslims Offer Namaz on Premises of US Capitol After Donald Trump's Departure? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Picture Post

A viral post with false claim is going viral that Muslims offered Namaz on premises of US Capitol after Trump's departure (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Washington, January 23: In recent times, several fake news are doing rounds on social media, creating panic among masses. One such post is going viral with a claim that thousands of Muslims offered Namaz on the premises of the US Capitol after the departure of Donald Trump. The post is being widely shared on Twitter with this false claim. However, the image was captured in 2009. Fact Check: Batman Arrives at US Capitol Hill During Unrest? Know Truth About The Viral Video From BLM Protests.

One of the posts claimed, "President Donald Trump has barely left the White House, but Islamists have already moved into Washington DC. This is unprecedented in American history - thousands of Muslims offering Namaz on the Capitol (US parliament) lawns. Only Trump's return can reverse this Islamisation." US Capitol Violence: Adam Johnson, Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Thief, And Jake Angeli, Horned Helmet-Wearing Rioter, Arrested by Federal Authorities.

Here Is The Viral Twitter Post:

President Donald Trump has barely left the White House, but Islamists have already moved into Washington DC. This is unprecedented in American history - thousands of Muslims offering namaz on the Capitol (US parliament) lawns. Only Trump's return can reverse this Islamisation. pic.twitter.com/5uLmtcZwbS — Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya (@ByRakeshSimha) January 23, 2021

After the post with false claim went viral, several Twitter users pointed out that it was an old image. It was taken in 2009 when Muslims offered Namaz as part of "Islam on Capitol Hill 2009" event at the West Front Lawn of the US Capitol. The event was organised on September 25, 2009. US Capitol Riots: Cuoy Griffin, Founder of 'Cowboys for Trump' & New Mexico County Commissioner, Arrested in Connection to January 6 Violence.

Here Is The Truth behind The Viral Post:

Why share Pic taken by @alexwongcw in 2009 and share it as recent? 🤔 https://t.co/QG5QD8fgBr pic.twitter.com/mpFv4RGHhz — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 23, 2021

Notably, on January 6, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

