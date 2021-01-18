Washington, January 18: The US Justice Department on Sunday arrested Cuoy Griffin , the founder of 'Cowboys for Trump' and New Mexico county commissioner in association with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to documents posted on the department's official website. Griffin had recently vowed to travel to Washington with firearms to protest during President-Elect Joe Biden's swearing in ceremony due this Wednesday.US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

According to the documents, Griffin was a part of the violent crowd who barged into the US Capitol. He however did not enter the building but stood on its steps. In a recent video posted on Facebook, the county commissioner was seen saying, “If we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building.”Metal Detectors Installed at Entrances to US House of Chamber For First Time After Capitol Violence; Republicans Protest.

In connection with the Capitol Riots case, the authorities have levied criminal charges on more than 100 people so far. As per reports, the federal agencies are scouring more than 140,000 videos and photos from the siege in which five people died, including a police officer. The authorities are on high alert ahead of the Inauguration Day on January 20 as they reportedly anticipate a violent right-wing extremists agitation.

