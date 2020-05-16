UPSRTC Charging Rs 10,000 From Noida, Ghaziabad to Reach IGI Airport in Delhi? PIB Debunks Fake Claims, Here’s the Truth

Fake News (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Lucknow, May 16: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation and fake news have been widely shared on social media. Several platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been flooded with rumours and false information regarding topics related to coronavirus and the lockdown that has been imposed in India since March 24. In a latest such case, a fake news that was widely circulated on Twitter claimed that the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is taking Rs 10,000 to ferry people from Noida/ Ghaziabad to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The claim states that UPSRTC is taking Rs 10,000 from Noida/ Ghaziabad to IGI Airport in Delhi. Subsequently, a clarification was issued by the state government of Uttar Pradesh saying that the information was fake UPSRTC is not doing so and is neither charging any money from anyone.

Here's the Tweet by PIB Lucknow:

#PIBFactcheck Media News- UPSRTC is taking Rs 10,000 from Noida/ Ghaziabad to IGI Airport . Fact -It is incorrect . UPSRTC is not doing so.Please listen to clarification by MD UPSRTC.@PIB_India @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/oo33Dnwi8F — PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 16, 2020

Take a Look at the tweets by UPSRTC:

Taking cognizance of reports regarding Chartered Taxi of UPSRTC (available only on the request of district administration), a committee has been constituted at the HQ comprising senior officials of the corporation to examine the issue & report back within 24 hrs. — UPSRTC (@UPSRTCHQ) May 14, 2020

In a tweet, Press Information Bureau (PIB) of Lucknow issued a clarification by MD of UPSRTC. The official said that the information that UPSRTC is charging money from people to travel from Noida/ Ghaziabad to IGI in Delhi is fake. The official further added that the UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida/Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost and no person is charged for anything. "Just like all other UPSRTC operations where we are ferrying migrant workers from railway stations to their respective home districts", the official said.

The MD of UPSRTC said taking cognizance of reports regarding Chartered Taxi of UPSRTC (available only on the request of district administration), a committee has been constituted at the HQ comprising senior officials of the corporation to examine the issue & report back within 24 hrs.

Fact check