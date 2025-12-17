Mumbai, December 17: A new controversy has hit India’s online creator community after an alleged private video of popular gamer and YouTuber Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, surfaced on social media platforms. While the clip, being linked to Payal Gaming, rapidly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), her fans have argued that the video is AI-generated and part of a growing wave of deepfake misuse targeting digital creators.

The controversy surfaced recently when a short, intimate video began trending, with several unverified accounts tagging Dhare’s name. The clip quickly went viral, triggering a heated debate regarding its authenticity. Top 25 Viral Videos of 2025: What Went Viral as Instagram Reals, TikTok, Leaked MMS and Social Media Clips.

Who Is Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare is a pioneer in the Indian esports community. Since beginning her YouTube journey in 2019, she has reached several historic milestones, including:

Subscriber Milestones: The first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube (currently exceeding 4.5 million).

International Recognition: Winner of the "Mobile Streamer of the Year" at the 2024 MOBIES in Los Angeles.

National Influence: Honored as the "Best Gaming and Esports Influencer" at the 2025 Impact Digital Influencer Awards.

Mainstream Presence: A confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 19, marking her as the first female gamer to enter the reality show.

Dhare was also among a select group of creators invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to discuss the future of the nation’s gaming industry.

Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

The short video, which began circulating earlier this week, has been linked to Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming by some social media users. However, no credible evidence has confirmed the authenticity of the clip, and Dhare has not issued any public statement regarding the matter.

Supporters of the streamer quickly came to her defense online, calling the video a malicious attempt to damage her reputation. Several posts on X alleged that the footage was manipulated using artificial intelligence tools to resemble the creator. Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark Shares NSFW Skinny-Dipping Video and Pic From Italian Getaway: Why Instagram’s Anti-Nudity Guidelines Let the Viral Post Stay.

One user commented, "This doesn’t look genuine. It’s wrong to use AI to harm someone’s image just for engagement." Another added that "deepfake technology has made it too easy to create fake content and spread misinformation."

Deepfakes and the Growing Threat to Creators

The controversy involving Payal Dhare follows similar incidents where influencers have been targeted through alleged AI-generated videos. Earlier this year, Bengali creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali faced comparable privacy breaches after a purported “viral video” spread online — later suspected to be deepfake-generated.

Experts have repeatedly warned that AI-driven deepfake technology is being increasingly misused to spread false narratives and invade the privacy of individuals, particularly public figures and influencers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

