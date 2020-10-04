The first-ever albino all-white shark was caught off Britain, near the Isle of Wight. 50-year-old Jason Gillespie was deep-sea fishing on Tuesday when he caught a three-feet long shark completely white in colour. Usually, Jason, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, would have immediately released a tope shark, but let this on onboard for some time, so he could take a few photos of it before letting it go. Reportedly, the shark is leucistic, a condition which means it lost all the pigment in its skin. Interesting Facts About Sharks From Being World’s Biggest Fish to Growing 50,000 Teeth!

The tope shark feed different fish species like crustaceans or cephalopods. It can also travel long distances. It is often found in the UK and can travel from Britain to the Canary Islands. In 2016, an all-white great white shark was discovered barely alive in New South Wales. The rare leucistic specimen soon died and was collected by scientists. Ugly 'Pup'ling! Rare Albino Seal Pup Spotted in Russia Might Get Rejected by Its Community But Internet is All Love! (Watch Pic and Video)

Albino All-White Shark Caught off Britain:

The shop fitter was quoted as saying, "I've been fishing for 30 years and I've never seen one like that. Apparently, it's a condition where the pigment dies out of the skin colour. It's similar to an albino, but they have red eyes generally. I caught it on Tuesday, off the Isle of Wight - what're the chances? I have no idea. It's the fish of a lifetime, one in a million. I've certainly never seen one, it's been on Facebook since Tuesday and no one else has come forward and said they have caught one. I heard of one person from Wales who caught one years ago but it was much smaller, about 6lb."

