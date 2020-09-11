We have heard the bedtime tale of an ugly duckling who gets rejected by its community. The tale aside, something similar is feared to happen to an albino pup born in the Tyuleny Island, east of Russia. Marine Vladimir Burkanov was on a field trip when he spotted a brown-coloured pup among a community of black seals. The unique and rather contrast colouring is said to occur among one in a lakh animals. So clearly, this is a rare sight. But people of the scientific community worry that it may face rejection from the other pups. Scientists will keep monitoring its survival in the wild. Meanwhile, the video and pics of this pup are getting all the love online. Albino Orangutan, World's Only Such Primate Spotted in Borneo Rainforest.

Vladimir Burkanov posted a video clip and a picture of this rare seal pup on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "This is a clear albino without any pigmentation even in eyes." This seal has blue eyes and a brownish fur with pink flipper, a definite stand out among the other pups around. Burkanov told Daily Mail, the pup did not appear to be sick or not fed but there were signs that it was getting ignored by the others. "This pup looks well fed and was very active, so its mother clearly gave it plenty of milk. Other seals don't pay too much attention to it in a somewhat worrying manner, so something is not quite right with it," he was quoted. Rare Albino Penguin Spotted at Poland's Gdansk Zoo (See Pictures).

Check The Pic and Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vladimir Burkanov (@bigdaddivladi) on Sep 5, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT

Looks cute? The video also found its way to Twitter where people expressed concern about its survival. While some pointed out that it will be easily spotted by the predators, others found it adorable! Check a few reactions:

Adorable!

Chances that it’s freaking adorable ? 🥰 — Nayelli Kryger (@NKryger23) September 10, 2020

Precious

Precious child — Sex Guillotine (@rathlufolek) September 10, 2020

Love It!

I love this seal! — Danielle (@DeeLastella) September 10, 2020

There are similar reactions. Meanwhile, wildlife specialists are considering to rescue it and hand it over in a dolphinarium to ensure its survival. There is a cost of danger in the wild if it is a rare. It can be easily spotted by predators or even be attacked by the community itself.

Usually albinism sees white colour in most animals, and a white coloured seal has been spotted too. A white seal pup was spotted in South Antarctic beach many years ago. A brown seal was also found about 6 years ago and has survived strong into the wild on its own.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).