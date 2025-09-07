Anaya Bangar, a well-known trans female cricketer and LGBTQ+ advocate, has officially stepped into the world of reality television with Amazon MX Player’s much-anticipated show Rise and Fall. The show, which premiered yesterday (September 6), has already created a buzz and Anaya’s entry has become one of its biggest talking points. Trans Cricketer Anaya Bangar Shares Throwback Video With Virat Kohli Before Transition, Says She’s Fighting for a Chance to Play for India Women’s Team (Watch)

Anaya Bangar Joins ‘Rise and Fall’ With Glamorous Debut

Dressed in a stunning white outfit, Anaya made a glamorous debut that instantly caught the attention of both viewers and fellow contestants. With her bold personality and charismatic presence, she set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and dynamic season ahead. Rise and Fall features 16 celebrities divided into two groups, rulers and workers, where strategy, wit and resilience decide who stays in power. Among the names already revealed are Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda and Nayandeep Rakshit. The show is helmed by entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India panellist Ashneer Grover.

Anaya Bangar Shares Excitement Over Reality TV Debut

Anaya, who had been dropping riddles and teasing her fans about an upcoming surprise, finally revealed the big news on her Instagram. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “Excited. Nervous. Over the moon! It’s my debut and my very first reality show. The journey has just begun and the 1st episode is finally out! Catch me every day on Rise and Fall at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player. Your love and support means everything keep showering it on me.” Calling this moment the most special of her life, Anaya admitted that this is her first experience in a reality show and expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness. She also reached out to her fans for their constant support, adding that their love means the world to her. Anaya Bangar Successfully Undergoes Major Gender-Affirming 'Breast Augmentation and Tracheal Shave' Surgeries (See Post)

Anaya Bangar Quashes 'Bigg Boss' Rumours

Earlier there was speculation that Anaya might join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, but those reports turned out to be false. Now, with Rise and Fall, she is ready to make her mark in the reality TV space with a strong and strategic approach that fans are eager to watch unfold. ‘Tying Not Just a Rakhi…’ Anaya Bangar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Brother Atharva, Shares Heartwarming Pics (See Post)

Anaya Bangar To Drive Strategy on ‘Rise and Fall’

Anaya’s journey is inspiring not just because of her achievements in cricket but also due to her powerful advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. With her fearless attitude and sharp intellect, she is expected to influence alliances and shape the dynamics of the game from the very beginning. As the show progresses, viewers can catch Anaya and the rest of the contestants every day at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player.

