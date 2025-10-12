Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details: Founded in 2011, the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 is the 13th edition of the tournament. In this multi-nation hockey tournament, men's international U-21 teams compete in Malaysia. The event is being held from October 11 to October 18, and a total of six nations are participating. The six men's international U-21 hockey teams are from three confederations. Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Departs for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

The six nations participating in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 are: India U21 Men's Hockey Team, Pakistan, Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, and hosts Malaysia. In the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, each participating side will initially play all the other five teams for once. At the end of this group phase, teams finishing 5th and 6th will fight for the fifth spot. Then, teams in the 3rd and 4th spots will compete for the third spot. The top two teams will be playing in the final. All matches are scheduled to be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Malaysia.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Details

Series Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Date October 11 to October 18, 2025 Teams 6 Venues Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Malaysia Live Streaming and Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel (Live Streaming)

How to Watch Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in India. Fans will not be able to watch the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channels in India. For Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: India Junior Men’s Hockey Team Kick Off Campaign With 3–2 Win Over Great Britain.

How to Watch Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Fans will however have live streaming viewing options of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 matches for free on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel in India.

