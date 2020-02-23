Florida Surfer Shares Drone Footage of Sharks in Ankle-Deep Water at New Smyrna Beach (Watch Video)

Sharks spotted in Florida sea (Photo Credits: jermjohnston Instagram)

A video of sharks swimming in ankle-deep water in the sea has gone viral on social media. Surfing enthusiast Jeremy Johnston captured the sharks in shallow waters of New Smyrna Beach quite close to the shore in Florida, USA last week. After returning to the beach, Jeremy captured a video of the beach using drone not knowing about the sharks. The video shows several sharks swimming in shallow water near the beach, quite close to where he was paddling. The sharks in the drone footage were later identified as Blacktip sharks, a common sight at the New Smyrna Beach. Due to the growing population of sharks, the area is known as the 'shark attack capital of the world'. Four New Species of Walking Sharks Discovered off Northern Australia and New Guinea Coasts (Watch Video)

Jeremy Johnston shared a video of the sharks with the caption, "Yesterday I stood on the beach for 20 minutes scared to paddle out solo, then only surfed for 10 minutes…This was shot today and these locals are swimming in ankle-deep water." In another post, Johnston shared a different video of him surfing to show the proximity between him and the sharks. He wrote, "Here’s me surfing over the sharks on Tuesday’s shark frenzy." Florida Boy Knocked Off From Surfboard by Blacktip shark at New Smyrna Beach (Watch Video)

Sharks Swimming in Ankle-Deep Water Close to New Smyrna Beach:

Check Out The Photo Below:

As the video went viral, varying reactions poured in. While some appeared scared at the proximity of the sharks to the shores, others were fascinated by it. A comment read, "Epic drone capture" while another reads, "Wow! Nice shot!" Some also shared their experiences at the beach. An Instagram user wrote, "Wow, I was at this beach over the summer but only caught footage of some dolphins."