A fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head grabbed the centre stage during vice-presidential debate on Wednesday with Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris. The fly sat on his hair never letting Pence realise on its presence. A local TV news reporter from California found the fly's screen time on Mr Pence’s head was 2 minutes and 3 seconds. And soon, pictures and videos of the sly on Pence's head went viral on social media platforms. Author and journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner tweeted "pretty fly for a white guy!" As social media lost its cool over the fly with funny tweets flying thick and past, soon, Biden Campaign jumped joined the bandwagon by tweeting a photo of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a fly swatter writing, "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly." US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Release Their Income Tax Documents, Know How Much They Earned And Paid in Taxes in 2019.

It did not end there as Biden campaign launched a fly swatter on their website. They created the URL Flywillvote.com domain link which redirects to a Democratic National Committee website that helps Americans register to vote. And soon sprouted a Twitter handle by the name 'fly in mike pence's hair' and the first tweet reads, "hi everyone!! i’m on tv!!" US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Wearing Face Masks, Says He Wears It When He Thinks 'It is Required'.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden has released a VP debate commemorative “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” on his official website inspired by the fly that was stuck to Mike Pence’s head. pic.twitter.com/h0WLmiQy0n — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) October 8, 2020

hi everyone!! i’m on tv!! — fly in mike pence's hair🏳️‍🌈 (@flyinmikepence) October 8, 2020

Schmidt: The fly is a symbol of sin. All throughout history, a fly landing on your head is the mark of the devil. Melber: As a journalist, I’ve gotta point out, it could’ve landed on anyone. Schmidt: But it didn’t. It landed on mike pence. pic.twitter.com/D5xRUlmqJR — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) October 8, 2020

The fly spent 2 MINUTES on Mike Pence. It changed its voter registration to Mike Pence's head. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6uQvLqU2za — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 8, 2020

So, a fun art history fact! Flies are used to represent rot, wasting away, decay, death, melancholia. A fly hovering over a church official or nobleman indicates disfavor with the king or corruption and dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/aLuiKFwWNI — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 8, 2020

The little fly hung on Pence's head for a while and then left eventually. The debate included various topics like racial injustice, global warming and hydraulic fracturing among others. Both the candidates greeted each other respectfully and rarely raising their voices. Once when Biden interrupted while Karris was speaking, she peacefully said, "Mr Biden, I am speaking."

