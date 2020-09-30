Washington, September 30: US President Donald Trump and Vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden attacked each other on various issues- from handling of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare to wearing of facemasks. Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. Trump said he wears facemasks when he thinks "it is required”. Biden immediately reminds him that his own CDC chief has talked about how masks can make a difference.

The first US presidential debate involving United States President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and his rival from the Democratic Party Joe Biden is underway. The debate started with no handshake as the two men took the stage amid the coronavirus restriction. US Presidential Debate 2020: On COVID-19, Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's Only Plan is 'Shut Down Whole Country.'

Further attacking Trump on racism, Joe Biden said that whatever Trump has done has been disastrous for the African-American community. At the presidential debate, Biden said Trump has no healthcare plan as over 7 million in the US have contracted Covid-19. US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Donald Trump vs Joe Biden's 1st Face-Off in Televised Debate Being Aired on CNN, Fox News, NBC.

Among other issues debated during the presidential debate in Cleveland included healthcare, economy, law and order and integrity of the elections. The two leaders would face each other in two more debates - in Miami on October 15 and Nashville on October 22 - before the election on November 3.

