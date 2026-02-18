Mumbai, February 18: A 33-year-old man was arrested early Friday, February 13, 2026, after his pickup truck went airborne and crashed into a Tigard residence in Oregon, United States, while the occupants were asleep. The driver, identified by police as Jacob Hankins, allegedly launched his vehicle over a brick wall and into the side of the home at high speed. While the residence has been deemed unlivable due to severe structural damage, the family of five inside escaped without physical injury.

Viral Video Shows 100-Foot Flight

The incident occurred just before 3 AM in the 13000 block of Southwest Larkwood Place. According to the Tigard Police Department, Hankins was travelling westbound on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road when he drove off the roadway. Is Video of Alex Pretti Kicking US Federal Vehicle AI-Generated? Know the Truth Behind Clip.

Truck Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Home in Oregon

WATCH: A truck went airborne and crashed into a home in Tigard, Oregon Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/DiW43vQJBu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 18, 2026

Investigators determined that the truck struck a dirt mound, which acted as a ramp. The vehicle reportedly traveled more than 100 feet through the air and cleared a three-foot-tall brick retaining wall before slamming into the first floor of the house. The truck came to rest in the home's bathroom, causing water lines to burst and debris to scatter throughout the lower level.

Homeowner Recounts 'Crazy' Impact

Homeowner David Brudnok described being jolted awake by a massive "boom" and the sound of his house rumbling. His wife, who was in a nearby room at the time of the crash, began screaming for him as dust and debris filled the air. Despite the extensive damage to the front of the house and the downstairs bathroom, Brudnok was able to safely evacuate his wife and three young children. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family, as the home has been declared structurally unsound. ‘Santa Claus Sightings’: Viral Video of Man in Red Sleigh ‘Flying’ Over US Cities on Christmas 2025 Real or Fake? History and Origins Explained.

Charges and Investigation

Emergency crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) arrived to find Hankins and a passenger trapped inside the mangled pickup. Both were extricated and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Upon his release from medical care, Hankins was taken into custody. He currently faces several charges, including reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Authorities are continuing to investigate whether impairment played a role in the crash, though speeding and reckless maneuvers have already been cited as primary factors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WJBF), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).