Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute

As Indians observe the Janata Curfew in a fight against the deadly disease of Coronavirus, several people gathered in their balconies to appreciate the efforts of medical professionals and other service workers at exactly 5 PM this evening. As appealed by PM Narendra Modi, at exactly 5 PM residents in different parts of the country gathered in their windows and balconies to clap and clank utensils to honour the medical professionals and all other essential services workers like the media and police who are striving hard in times of this medical emergency. The doctors and health workers have been working continuously since the last few days to tackle the situation. Videos and pictures of people's enthusiastic participation were quickly uploaded on social media. #5Baje5Minute is among the top trends on Twitter right now.

In his special address to the nation, PM Modi had said, "For last two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5 o'clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 minutes to salute and encourage them." People were highly anticipating the moment to clap and appreciate the medical heroes and health workers. Yesterday, we saw some rehearsal videos from residential complexes in Noida, Faridabad and Bengaluru wherein residents were practising how they would show appreciation towards those at the forefront of combating coronavirus outbreak. As more and more people joined in, videos of the same have been uploaded on social media with the hashtag #5Baje5Minute and #ThaliBajao.

#5baje5minute Bikaner city supporting janta crfew and medical staff who fighting with crona pic.twitter.com/5WATQeegaM — VikasPoonia (@vikaspoonia009) March 22, 2020

I have tears in my eyes as I hear the overwhelming show of gratitude in the sound of conch shells and thalis around me. Thank you to all those on the frontline fighting #Coronavirus Thank you @narendramodi Ji for showing us what good leadership can achieve. #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/lmyV6XOkMm — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) March 22, 2020

I have never, ever...in real life seen anything that is as powerful as what just happened. Everyone came together for #5baje5minute 🇮🇳 #JantaCurfew #JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/AfOEWBrfPL — Sunainaa (@TheSunainaa) March 22, 2020

We did our #5baje5minute gratitude for our Corona Warriors risking their life to protect us ❤️🙏 Many people in surrounding apartments came out in their gallery showing gratitude. It's historic! At the end I could videograph my father doing his part enthusiastically 😀 pic.twitter.com/m6W1AUn77Q — Sanketh D Hegde (@SankethHutgar) March 22, 2020

This is from patna, we appreciate the hard work of health workers.⛑️🙏 Stay safe world #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/LZnR2q9ka9 — Nishant kumar dubey (@imNdubey) March 22, 2020

It is indeed amazing to see such beautiful support coming in from all over the nation. Currently, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 341. It is important that we all follow the social distancing and quarantine for the next few weeks so that further spread of this disease can be contained.