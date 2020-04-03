Will Indian Citizen Follow 5th April 9pm....as Thali and Taali Campaign? These Tweets and Funny Memes Suggests Netizens are 'Serious'

PM Modi video message reactions (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a video message on April 3 at 9 AM. He appealed to the citizens to turn off all lights and stand on their doors or windows by lighting a "candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm in order to raise power to all Indians." He called it as a means to beat the darkness brought by the Coronavirus pandemic. No sooner, did he make the announcement, people on Twitter shared their excitement on being a part of this. Netizens reacted with funny references from movies, ads, and dialogues to show how everyone would be a part of it. #9Baje9Minute, #DiyaJalao, #ModiVideoMessage are among the top trends on Twitter right after his address. On the day of Janta Curfew, when people excitedly participated in the Thaali Bajao campaign, now they are also ready for the Jagran.

On March 22, PM Modi had called for a day-long Janta Curfew urging citizens to stay indoors. He asked the citizens to honour all people of the essential media services by clapping and playing utensils at 5 PM. Citizens from all parts of the nation joined in support. Today, the PM appealed for another act/gesture to beat the darkness brought in by the pandemic. He asked all citizens to switch off the lights and light candles, diyas or torches instead at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday. People seem to be too excited and have reacted positively, even if they use funny memes.

Check Some Reactions on PM Modi's Video Message:

Modiji: Light Candles at 9PM on Sunday Modiji's fanbois @ 9PM on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/0ZHH6GZj9h #ModiVideoMessage — Amit Chaturvedi (@Amit_knc) April 3, 2020

#ModiVideoMessage #NarendraModi Modi : shut down your lights and use torch or diya at 9 Indians at 9: pic.twitter.com/B9Efz1RfeU — Cloudy Wolv (@abhi_wolv305) April 3, 2020

The above reactions show the excitement among the citizens to be a part of the activity as asked by the Prime Minister. We hope people follow it strictly by staying within their homes instead of stepping out in groups as we saw in some cases during the Janata Curfew last time. The total number of Coronavirus infected patients in India is 2300 and over 50 deaths. Staying within homes is the strict measure to adopt to be safe from this disease.