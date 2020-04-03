Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash at Your Door or Balcony For 9 Minutes on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India

PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, April 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a first video message after the announcement of 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. In his video message, PM Modi appealed people of India to turn off all lights and stand on door or balcony by lighting a "candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm to raise the great power of 130 crore Indians." The total coronavirus cases in India rose to 2069, while the death due to the virus has climbed to 53. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

"On April 5th, we have to do a Jagran of the power of 130 crore people of India. On April 5, At 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Switch off all your lights. Stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Tweet:

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

"People must be wondering how many days would we have to spend at home like this. While we are all at home, no one is alone. We are all with each other," PM Modi said. He also said that "those who are most affected because of coronavirus pandemic, the poor, we have to take them from darkness to light."

India is currently under 21-day lockdown since March 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. During this time, PM Modi has shared creative ideas to make best use of the quarantine period. The premier has also been sharing a series of yoga exercises to promote fitness while staying at home.

Since the coronavirus pandemic became a serious cause of concern in India, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation twice. In his first address, he called for one-day Janata curfew and in his second address, he announced national lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached to 2069, according to the last update of Union Health Ministry. On these 2069, 1860 are active cases The Health Ministry, in its latest update, stated that 53 deaths have been reported in India so far.