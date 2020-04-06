Getti Kehayova, Guinness World Record Holder Practises Social Distancing With Son by Spinning Giant Hula Hoop (Watch Video)

Getti Kehayova (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

Getti Kehayova, who broke the Guinness World Record last year, for largest hula hoop spun, is once again going viral on social media. Using her skill, the Las Vegas woman is practising social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 42-year-old mother of two uses the giant 17-foot hula hoop which made her the record holder, to spin for social distancing. Kehayova is joined in the video by her youngest son, 10-year-old Zander who used a smaller hula hoop to practise social distance of his own. The video has garnered thousands of views on Twitter with people lauding her effort and unique approach to promote social distancing which the need of the hour. Social Dis-Dancing! UK Residents Perform ‘Social Distance Street Dance’ Cheerfully, Viral Video Receives Mixed Reactions.

The video begins showing Kehayova, all dressed up to show the world how she is following the practise. “Hi, my name is Getti and this is how I practise social distancing,” she says before spinning the giant hula hoop. As she spins the hoop, Kehayova’s youngest son Zander joins, who with his far smaller hula hoops, spins promoting the practise of social distance. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Watch Video:

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: The Guinness World Record-holder for largest hula hoop spun shows off how she and her 10-year-old son practice social distancing. https://t.co/DlszkVE7ek pic.twitter.com/PiPi0bu0nm — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2020

Kehayova is a former circus performer, and she achieved the Guinness World Record by spinning the hula hoop measuring 17 feet and 1/4 inches in diameter around her body three times. She wears a protective vest to make sure she did not break any ribs as the hula hoop is extremely heavy. At this time of the increasing cases of coronavirus and no immediate cure rightly available, social distancing stands as a significant practise to contain the spread.