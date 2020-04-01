Social Dis-Dancing! UK Residents Perform ‘Social Distance Street Dance’ Cheerfully, Viral Video Receives Mixed Reactions

Social Distance Dance (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @elsalwilliams/ Twitter)

It is the time of social distancing and self-quarantining. While the terms are not relatively new, people have started taking the behaviour seriously for preventing themselves from catching the deadly novel coronavirus which has gripped the world. With no immediate cure available, health officials are highly suggesting to maintain social distance to avoid getting infected. COVID-19 has affected many people around the globe. As per the latest report, the United Kingdom has more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus. During the time of crisis, residents in Frodsham, Cheshire have found a new way to stay motivated while being responsible. Social dis-dancing, people in the area gather every morning to perform ‘social distance dance’ cheerfully on the empty street. A resident uploaded a video of one session on Twitter which received praises but also some backlashes online. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown.

The residents take to the street, meet every morning for ‘social distance dance’ for about ten minutes and motivate each other to stay positive while maintaining the distance and respecting country’s lockdown. Twitter user and resident Elsa Williams, shared a video that shows those taking part, young and old, dancing at the end of their driveways or in the entrances to their homes having fun while making sure they are at a safe distance from each other. A local fitness instructor, identified as Janet Woodcock leads the session. McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Other Brands Tweak Their Logos Encouraging People to Adopt the Practise Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Watch the Video:

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Session of 10 Mins!

Had some people asking about the video—a local fitness instructor (Janet Woodcock) leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Tweeple Lauded the Move!

Brilliant — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 31, 2020

Joyous!

That is joyous! — AvifaunaLux (@AvifaunaLux) March 31, 2020

While the video impressed netizens, a section of Twitter was not impressed. They slammed Elsa for discouraging the act at the time of nationwide lockdown. Some argued that the act of dancing together could risk the chances of spreading the deadly virus.

Not Everyone is Impressed!

This is absolutely not staying home and saving lives, this is in fact illegal. These people should be prosecuted to the full force of the law. — Matthew Murray (@Matthew__Murray) March 31, 2020

Some Are Suggesting to Inform the Local Force!

The police will NOT like this, as it seems to involve an element of fun that has not been approved by the State. We all have to #stayindoors. Has anybody checked with the local force? — The G-Ape. (@_TheGMan) March 31, 2020

Elsa Clarifies Following Backlash!

Most people are dancing in their drives. Anybody who looks a bit too close together live at the same residence. People’s health is paramount, so of course 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

The video comes across as a positive sight amid the global health crisis. A tad of fun is necessary during the time. However, the risk of contracting the disease cannot be ignored. But if it is done maintaining the distance, the intention is quite appreciated.