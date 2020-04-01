Social Dis-Dancing! UK Residents Perform ‘Social Distance Street Dance’ Cheerfully, Viral Video Receives Mixed Reactions
It is the time of social distancing and self-quarantining. While the terms are not relatively new, people have started taking the behaviour seriously for preventing themselves from catching the deadly novel coronavirus which has gripped the world. With no immediate cure available, health officials are highly suggesting to maintain social distance to avoid getting infected. COVID-19 has affected many people around the globe. As per the latest report, the United Kingdom has more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus. During the time of crisis, residents in Frodsham, Cheshire have found a new way to stay motivated while being responsible. Social dis-dancing, people in the area gather every morning to perform ‘social distance dance’ cheerfully on the empty street. A resident uploaded a video of one session on Twitter which received praises but also some backlashes online. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown. 

The residents take to the street, meet every morning for ‘social distance dance’ for about ten minutes and motivate each other to stay positive while maintaining the distance and respecting country’s lockdown. Twitter user and resident Elsa Williams, shared a video that shows those taking part, young and old, dancing at the end of their driveways or in the entrances to their homes having fun while making sure they are at a safe distance from each other. A local fitness instructor, identified as Janet Woodcock leads the session. McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Other Brands Tweak Their Logos Encouraging People to Adopt the Practise Amid COVID-19 Crisis. 

Watch the Video:

Session of 10 Mins!

Tweeple Lauded the Move!

Joyous!

While the video impressed netizens, a section of Twitter was not impressed. They slammed Elsa for discouraging the act at the time of nationwide lockdown. Some argued that the act of dancing together could risk the chances of spreading the deadly virus.

Not Everyone is Impressed!

Some Are Suggesting to Inform the Local Force!

Elsa Clarifies Following Backlash!

The video comes across as a positive sight amid the global health crisis. A tad of fun is necessary during the time. However, the risk of contracting the disease cannot be ignored. But if it is done maintaining the distance, the intention is quite appreciated.