New Delhi, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday complimented the people of Andhra Pradesh for the way they strengthened the movement to make yoga a part of life after the state set a Guinness record for hosting the world's largest yoga session in Visakhapatnam. Lakhs of people, including Navy personnel aboard warships, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 along the R K Beach in Vizag that was led by Prime Minister Modi. Yoga Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Leads World's Largest Ever Yoga Gathering of 3 Lakh People in Visakhapatnam During International Day of Yoga (See Pics and Videos).

Guinness World Records said the event showcased the state's commitment to wellness and traditional practices on a global platform. Congratulating the people, Modi took to X to say, "Yoga brings people together, once again! Compliments to the people of Andhra Pradesh for the manner in which they have strengthened the movement to make Yoga a part of their lives." "The #Yogandhra initiative and the programme in Visakhapatnam, which I also took part in, will always motivate several people towards good health and well-being," he said in a post on X. 'World Going Through Tensions, Yoga Gives Direction of Peace', Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025 (Watch Video).

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the people of the state after it entered the Guinness World Records. The Guinness World Records in a post on X on International Yoga Day said, "Today an incredible 3,00,105 participants took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India -- organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to celebrate International Day of Yoga."