People of the UK need to brace themselves for some creepy crawly insects and bees. After Killer Asian Hornets and German wasps are seen invading the regions, giant spiders are here too! Giant house spiders, that can grow up to the size of a hand are now entering indoors in search of sexual partners. As the mating season for the arachnids begin, the males are on the lookout for female partners and often enter dry places like homes, sheds and garages. So should you be worried if you come across these 'sex-crazed' giant spiders? No, although they can bite, they are not dangerous to people. Killer Asian Hornets and 200 Billon Angry ‘Drunk’ German Wasps Invade UK As Summer Paves Way for Perfect Breeding Ground (See Pictures).

According to Dr Chris Terrell-Nield, an ecologist from Nottingham Trent University, this spider is one of Britain's biggest spiders! "The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand - that is the top range but it can be two thirds of that size. The size is down to how much they have eaten," he told Nottinghamshire Live. In fact, there are three types of spiders that are coming around this time of the year- the house spider, the daddy long leg spider and the cross spider. The daddy long leg spider as the name suggests has long legs compared to other spiders. Some people seem to have spotted them already and have uploaded pics on Twitter.

Invasion

The invasion has started 😱 pic.twitter.com/fJr0gs5ofI — Mr Cultur'Ull (@IanLancaster65) August 20, 2020

Home is Cursed!

My house is cursed pic.twitter.com/6yeCz20eg4 — Wallet Inspector (@Geddon_) August 25, 2020

Okay, they do look creepy! August and September is the time spiders look for potential mates. The males have the urge to start wandering and look for females. The professor also added, "When they find them they mate and she lays eggs and the male usually dies." The season lasts just for a month, so by early October the spiders will vanish, so arachnophobic people, need not worry. It is all seasonal and nothing out of the ordinary. In July, UK saw swarms of flying ants in the mating season too.

These giant spiders do bite but they are not dangerous. In fact, they are more scared of humans than we of them. So relax, let them do their mate and meet their fate!

