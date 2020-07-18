The year 2020 is bringing one problem after another. As the entire world is already dealing with the pandemic of coronavirus, each country has some internal calamities to take care off. We heard of murder hornets in the US, severe locust attacks in India and now there are swarms of flying ants over UK coast. A swarm of these insects over parts of the UK are almost 50-mile wide, so much so they were detected from space! The Met department has released a video which shows the swarm hovering over the south coast. 'Murder Hornets' in US For The First Time; Know About The Largest Wasps That Kill Almost 50 Humans Per Year!

The meteorological department spotted this swarm and initially thought they are rain clouds. But the weather was quite dry in and no clouds were seen in Kent and Sussex. It later revealed that these are swarms of flying ants. So is it something to worry about? Not really. As they mentioned in the tweets, these are summer ants who take to the skies on warm, humid and windless days. These ants are out there to mate and it is a yearly phenomenon.

Check Tweet About Flying Ant Swarms Over UK:

It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise...📡 The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast 🐜 During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday pic.twitter.com/aMF6RxR943 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2020

This swarm was spotted over Britain's south-east coast. Smaller swarms are also seen over London. Some people in the comments also reported seeing these ants in their garden. While some were creeped out at what part of an apocalypse this is.

The UK marks this as an event called the "Flying Ant Day." It is the day when males and new queens leave their nests to mate and other ant colonies do the same. It is not one particular day as such but it occurs around mid-July. So nothing to worry about, as yet!

