Two Arctic explorers had the fright of their lives when an iceberg they had clung on to, flipped into the sea. A heart-stopping video of the incident has gone viral on social media, however, they were both saved. Explorers Mike Horn and Fred Roux were scaling an iceberg while sailing around Svalbard, an archipelago in the Arctic circle between mainland Norway and the North Pole when the incident occurred. The clip which is being widely shared on the internet shows explorers Mike Horn and Fred Roux were scaling an iceberg when it plunges into water-dropping them into the ice-chilled water. SCARY! Girl Sweeps Out to Sea on Giant Pink Inflatable Unicorn in Greece, Unbelievable Rescue Video Goes Viral.

In the footage, they can be seen sailing close to the iceberg and beginning to climb the iceberg. Soon, the ice chunk floats away from them as the explores try to ascent using ice picks and boots with crampons. Then the iceberg slowly begins to tilt slowly and eventually pushing them into water. They can be seen trying to climb faster and the ice begins to climb, but in vain. Fortunately, the weight of the ice did not crush them and both were immediately rescued. 54-year-old South Africa born explorer Mike Horn who has been a professional explorer and adventurer for 30 years. NASA Finds Perfectly Cut Rectangular and Pizza-Shaped Icebergs in Antarctica, View Pics.

Iceberg Flips Upside Down and Hurls Explorers Into Arctic Waters:

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on September 4, Mike explains that even professionals can make mistakes. He tells viewers to watch the video and understand 'what not to do in the Arctic'. He says, "I've been a professional explorer for 30 years,' he said. 'I've been doing my stupid things for 30 years all over the world. I've had quite a few accidents but we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive."

Joking about it, he added, "It's safer to see ice cubes in your gin and tonic, than to see ice cubes falling on your face in the Arctic." Mike once swam the Amazon River solo and also completed a one-year circumnavigation of the globe at the equator in 2001.

