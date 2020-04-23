Happy Birthday John Cena: From Asim Riaz to SRK to Sachin Tendulkar, Here Are Indian Celebs Who Found Place in WWE Superstar's Instagram and Twitter Handles

John Cena and His Love For Indian Celebs (File Image)

John Cena is one of the greatest athletes the world of wrestling has seen and is up there with some of the best the WWE has ever seen. A 16-time world champion, John Cena’s rise through the ranks in a relatively young age has seen few parallels. Growing up he was active in college football, but a dream of pursuing a career in bodybuilding saw him come to California. He made his unofficial debut back in 2000 when he was part of the dark match against Mikey Richardson on SmackDown. He picked up pace after 2005 where one title after another followed. John Cena Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Helps The WWE Superstar Maintain His Jacked Up Physique.

With time, John Cena shifted his focus towards acting and television career, which meant less time towards WWE. Recent movies like F9 and The Suicide Squad and shows like Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader have been his most recent work. In addition to this, he has been a part of several brand campaigns and also pursued a rapping career for a brief which failed to take off. John Cena has a huge fan following and is quite active on social networking sites. India is one country where kids have grown up watching his moves in the ring. John Cena Birthday Special: A Look at Five Best Matches of the 16-Time WWE World Champion.

We have seen on several occasions that John Cena’s tweets have involved Indian celebs which often become the talk of the town in the nation’s media. On his 43rd birthday, we bring to you such instances which showcase how India is an integral part of John Cena’s global reach. From Asim Riaz to SRK to Sachin Tendulkar, here are Indian celebs who found place in WWE superstar's Instagram and Twitter handles.

John Cena Quoted Shah Rukh Khan

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

This Is How King Khan Acknowledged

Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018

John Cena once quoted Shah Rukh Khan in his tweet with “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous”. The Bollywood king was swift in his acknowledgement and thanked John Cena for spreading positivity.

When John Cena Posted Ranveer Singh's Pic

Another Photo of Ranveer From His Movie Gully Boy Shared by Cena

Known for his random cryptic tweets and posts, John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer Singh without any caption on his Instagram handle with the Gully Boy actor swiftly replying “You can’t see me”, referring to his catchphrase.

Here's When He Quoted Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is a sportsman extraordinaire, and it is only justified that a great recognise another. John Cena posted a picture of Rahul Dravid with a motivating quote “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride.”

Photo of Sachin Tendulkar From His Last Test

Kapil Sharma's Pic With His Famous Babaji Ka Thullu

Daler Mehndi Going 'Tunak Tunak Tun' on Cena's Post

Continuing with his trend of posting pictures with no captions, John Cena added photos of Daler Mehndi, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Sharma on his Instagram profile leaving millions of Indians puzzled.

John Cena Posted Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Asim Riaz's Pic

This one has to be the weirdest of John Cena’s Instagram posts as it featured Big Boss contestant Asim Riaz with many wondering if the wrestler watches the show. Asim Riaz’s fan was overjoyed nevertheless with Cena’s social media activity.

John Cena is known to have challenged several big wigs like the Rock, the Undertaker, Triple H, Edge and many more in his career spanning in both RAW and Smackdown. In pay per view events mainly the Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble, John Cena got the crowds backing him in huge numbers. His multiple titles reign post-2013 were decided on these main events which helped the company earn millions in revenue. We wish him, a very Happy Birthday!