John Cena Birthday Special: A Look at Five Best Matches of the 16-Time WWE World Champion

John Cena (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arguably the most celebrated and the most decorated wrestler of his generation John Cena will celebrate his 43rd birthday today (April 23, 2020). The leader of Cenation was the face of the popular wrestling entertainment show, the WWE for a long time and has cemented his place as one of the legends in the industry. Every kid growing up, watching wrestling on TV wanted to be like Cena, so on his birthday, we take a look at some of his best matches. CM Punk Wants Either Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan or John Cena As Opponent to Make WWE Return.

Born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, John Cena moved to California to pursue a career in Bodybuilding and later signed for World Wrestling Federation (WWF now WWE) in 2000. Cena made a name for himself as a trash-talking rapper and then went on to be one of the most enigmatic performers in the company. Cena is a 16-time world champion, which sees him tied with Ric Flair for most world championship reigns in WWE.

John Cena vs JBL (Judgment Day 2005)

John Cen has created a persona of himself as a guy that does not quits, even his tagline says ‘Never Give Up’. So the clash against JBL was an ‘I Quit’ match and his legacy was on the line. This match is considered by many as the bloodiest match and it is an all-time classic. John Cena dug deep and defeated JBL to win the WWE Championship.

John Cena vs The Rock (Wrestlemania 29)

Redemption was on the cards for John Cena in this match as the wrestler had lost to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in their Wrestlemania 28 clash. Two legends from different eras faced off with the world championship on the line. After a gruelling match that went back and forth, John Cena emerged victorious to become 11-time WWE champion.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar (Extreme Rules 2012)

After retiring from UFC, the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and had his eyes set on John Cena. The two heavyweights face each other in an Extreme Rules match and the bout lived up to the expectations. Lesnar dominated from the onset but Cena staged a dramatic comeback and emerged victorious after hitting the Best with his finishing move on the steel steps.

John Cena vs Edge (Unforgiven 2006)

Edge and John Cena faced each other in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) match with the WWE Championship on the line with the stipulation, if Edge wins, Cena moves to Smackdown. The two stars engaged in a brutal match as they took advantage of the props around them continue punishing each other. But in the end, Cena climbed the ladder and grabbed the belt to win the championship for the third time.

John Cena vs Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar (Royal Rumble 2015)

This was arguably the greatest match of the calendar year in WWE as Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Seth Rollins Faced in a triple-threat match. All the three competitors went back on forth hitting one another with their finishing moves but refused to give up. This was one of Cena’s best performances in a multi-person match as he went toe-to-toe with Rollins and Lesnar but was unable to prevent the Beast from retaining the title.