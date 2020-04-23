John Cena Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Helps The WWE Superstar Maintain His Jacked Up Physique (Watch Videos)

John Cena (Photo Credits: FileImage)

John Cena turns 43 years old on April 23, 2020. The Cenation leader is indeed the most decorated wrestler of his generation. He is 16 times WWE champion and was the face of the company for many years before he decided to move towards Hollywood. Whenever we speak about Cena, we visualise his jaw-dropping physique in our mind. On the occasion of John Cena's birthday, we will throw light on his workout and diet, that helps him maintain his jacked-up physique. John Cena Birthday Special: A Look at Five Best Matches of the 16-Time WWE World Champion.

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr was born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts. The WWE wrestler belongs from a sports background and completed his degree in exercise physiology and body movement in the year 1998 from Springfield College. In college, he was an NCAA Division III All-American centre on the college football team. After completing his degree he pursued a career in bodybuilding and then later joined WWE in the year 2000. He had his debut fight against Kurt Angle on SmackDown. Now let us have a look at his workout. CM Punk Wants Either Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan or John Cena As Opponent to Make WWE Return.

Workout of John Cena

As John Cena is a wrestler, he not only focuses on his strength and power, but also works on his agility, endurance. Nowadays, he works on his physique as per the role he will play in the movie. Squat, deadlift, bench press, clean and snatch exercises have always been a regular part of Cena's training. The Olympic weightlifting exercises over the years have helped him develop explosive strength. Apart from that he also includes functional training and core exercises in his routine to maintain the aesthetic look.

John Cena's Beast Workout

A Glimpse of John Cena's Strength Training

John Cena's Diet

John Cena eats seven meals in a day, where his breakfast is very lavish and nutritious, that gives a good kickstart to his metabolism. Apart from that, his meals are high on protein and carbs. For carbohydrates, he mostly eats brown rice. Vegetables are also part of his meal to make up for the fibre requirement.

John Cena's workout should motivate many youngsters to lead a healthy and disciplined lifestyle like the wrestler. Cena was last seen in the ring against Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. We wish John Cena a very Happy Birthday and look forward to seeing him make some more appearances in WWE.