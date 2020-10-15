It is the 89th birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, and a great teacher. Being an ardent speaker and a great scientist who was involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts, Kalam was significantly revered by the people of our country. In 2010, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) declared October 15 as the World Students’ Day to honour his efforts on promoting education. On the memorable occasion, Twitter is filled with Happy World Students’ Day 2020 wishes, messages, powerful quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, photos and Vishwa Vidyarti Divas greetings, remembering the Missile Man of India.

Kalam was the 11th president of India and known as the ‘People’s President’ who was loved and respected by the citizens. Aside from being a great leader, he always loved to teach and had said he would like the best to be remembered as a teacher. His strongly believed that education could rightly build the nation and its future. The celebration of World Students’ Day recognises his teachings and everything he did for the betterment of the country.

The theme for World Students’ Day 2020 is “Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace.” As we celebrate the day, Twitterati remembers the Missile Man of India. This is why, World Students’ Day 2020 wishes, messages and greetings trend on the social media, along with top quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam to motivate students.

Check Tweets:

Happy World Students' Day!

Netizens Remember APJ Abdul Kalam

Famous Quote by Kalam

Remembering the Former President of India

Kalam will always be remembered as the People’s President and a great teacher who throughout his life, inspired students to follow their passion. As we celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of Kalam, let us remember his teachings and follow them to become a better human and citizen of the country. Happy World Students’ Day 2020, everyone!

