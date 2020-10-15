It is the 89th birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, and a great teacher. Being an ardent speaker and a great scientist who was involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts, Kalam was significantly revered by the people of our country. In 2010, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) declared October 15 as the World Students’ Day to honour his efforts on promoting education. On the memorable occasion, Twitter is filled with Happy World Students’ Day 2020 wishes, messages, powerful quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, photos and Vishwa Vidyarti Divas greetings, remembering the Missile Man of India.

Kalam was the 11th president of India and known as the ‘People’s President’ who was loved and respected by the citizens. Aside from being a great leader, he always loved to teach and had said he would like the best to be remembered as a teacher. His strongly believed that education could rightly build the nation and its future. The celebration of World Students’ Day recognises his teachings and everything he did for the betterment of the country.

The theme for World Students’ Day 2020 is “Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace.” As we celebrate the day, Twitterati remembers the Missile Man of India. This is why, World Students’ Day 2020 wishes, messages and greetings trend on the social media, along with top quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam to motivate students.

Check Tweets:

#MissileMan #WorldStudentsDay "I'm not a Handsome guy but I can give my HAND-TO-SOME one who needs help. Beauty is in heart not in face" -Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Happy Birthday Missile man #apjabdulkalam @VivekSh07556918 @Rohanvats17 pic.twitter.com/VAgkITzBGb — Kapil Kumar (@KapilKu25702420) October 15, 2020

Happy World Students' Day!

On the occasion of the birth anniv of the great BharatRatna, Scientist, Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam ji. I sincerely pay my condolences to him. From 2015 onwards,UN declared World Students Day on his birth anniv.#MissileManofIndia #apjabdulkalam #WorldStudentsDay pic.twitter.com/V7r251NsD0 — ||-// (@sarthak_dhumal) October 15, 2020

Netizens Remember APJ Abdul Kalam

Wish a very very Happy Birthday to people's president ,inspiration for youth and the great Scientist Dr. Kalam Sir 🇮🇳 Dr.Kalam sir Contribution for india was uncountable. He took us long long step ahead in Science. You are and will forever in our heart ❤️ sir#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/JbFai8YcTM — Ashok Yaduvanshi (@ashok_simli) October 15, 2020

Famous Quote by Kalam

“We have not invaded anyone. We have not conquered anyone. We have not grabbed their land, their culture, their history and tried to enforce our way of life on them.”— #apjabdulkalam — Aabhas Maldahiyar 🇮🇳 (@Aabhas24) October 15, 2020

Remembering the Former President of India

There is no other inspiration for youth like #apjabdulkalam sir till date.. Remembering The 11th President of India, Missile Man, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th Birth Anniversary.#bharatRatna pic.twitter.com/mHFvVsC7s0 — Shreyash Singh (@imShreyashSingh) October 15, 2020

Kalam will always be remembered as the People’s President and a great teacher who throughout his life, inspired students to follow their passion. As we celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of Kalam, let us remember his teachings and follow them to become a better human and citizen of the country. Happy World Students’ Day 2020, everyone!

