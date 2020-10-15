Students have been known to shape the future of every country and if there was one world leader who has encouraged and inspired students in India has to be Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The eleventh president of India, Dr Kalam has been loved and remembered by one and all for his immense contribution to the country, and his stance that put immense focus on the need for education and the power of young children’s dreams. His birth anniversary, on October 15, is therefore celebrated as World Students' Day every year. Also known as Visha Vidyarthi Divas, the celebration of World Students' Day 2020 is sure to be an eventful affair. People often share Vshwa VIdyarathi Divas Ki Shubkamnaye, Happy World Students' Day wishes in Hindi, World Students' Day 2020 messages, Vishwa Vidyarathi Divas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other to celebrate this day. In this article, we bring you more Vishwa Vidyarathi Divas 2020 wishes in Hindi, quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, messages and HD images that are perfect for your Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts.

Vishwa VIdyarathi Diwas celebrations every year are focused on celebrating the force of students, the power they hold in changing the course of our nation and ensuring that they have ample access to the resources that they need. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has been one of the most inspiring leaders of India who knew just how to motivate young students to dream big and fight hard to achieve them. His own life was a testament to the fact that any dream is attainable with just enough dedication and an unabashed spirit of trying time and again.

The celebration of World Students’ Day was started by the United Nations back in 2010 while celebrating Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s 79th birthday. Dr Kalam not only left a lasting impression as the Indian president but was a poignant leader in putting India’s missile defence programme on the world map. On World Students’ Day, everyone from world leaders to schools, colleges, teachers and lovers of Dr Kalam share Vishwa VIdyarathi Divas Ki Shubkamnaye, Happy World Students' Day wishes in Hindi, World Students' Day 2020 messages, Vishwa VIdyarathi Divas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Vidyarthi Ka Jeevan Anubhavon Se Bhara Hai, Jo Jeevan Me Agey Badhne Me Madat Karta Hai. Kisi Roop Me Grahan Ki Gayi Shiksha Vyarth Nahi Hai. Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Ki Hardik Shubkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vidyarthi Jeevn Me Choti Choti Aadatein Humare Jeevan Me Bada Farq Paida Kar Deti Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Asafalta Keval Ye Siddha Karti Hai Ki Safalta Ka Prayatna Pure Man Se Nahi Hua.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jindagi Ki Pareeksha Mein Jyadatar Log Dusro Ki Nakal Karte Hai, Isiliye Ve Asafal Ho Jate Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pratyak Vyakti K Jeevan Mein Shiksha Grahan Karna Sabse Badi Achai Hai, Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Ki Hardik Shubkamnaye!

Dr Kalam’s work and life have inspired millions across the world. From being the source of inspiration for Switzerland's celebration of Science Day on May 26 to being crowned with some of the most noted awards across the world, he has done it all. Dr Kalam’s contributions in India’s nuclear bomb testing in Pokhran continues to be remembered and celebrated by scientists. He played a key role in making science cool and hip for the younger generations, and his noted books stand proof of his exemplary work in every avenue. Dr Kalam truly believed in the power of teaching, and how it could positively impact the world and this World Students' Day, we hope that we are one step closer to living his dreams of a young and inspiring India. Happy World Students' Day!

